« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — April 28, 2019  (Read 18 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — April 28, 2019
« on: Today at 04:21:13 am »
Gene and Randall present Tim R. Swartz, an Emmy-Award winning television producer/videographer, who is the author of a number of popular books on the paranormal that include “The Lost Journals of Nikola Tesla,” “America’s Strange and Supernatural History,” “Time Travel: Fact Not Fiction!,” “Men of Mystery: Nikola Tesla and Otis T. Carr,” and “Admiral Byrd’s Secret Journey Beyond the Poles.” Tim is the writer and editor of the online newsletter Conspiracy Journal, a free, weekly e-mail newsletter, considered essential reading by paranormal researchers worldwide. This will be a wide-ranging discussion that explores UFOs, legends of the hollow Earth, and the frontiers of reality.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:57:56 am by Gene Steinberg »


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Database Error

Please try again. If you come back to this error screen, report the error to an administrator.
Back