Gene and Randall present Tim R. Swartz, an Emmy-Award winning television producer/videographer, who is the author of a number of popular books on the paranormal that include “The Lost Journals of Nikola Tesla,” “America’s Strange and Supernatural History,” “Time Travel: Fact Not Fiction!,” “Men of Mystery: Nikola Tesla and Otis T. Carr,” and “Admiral Byrd’s Secret Journey Beyond the Poles.” Tim is the writer and editor of the online newsletter Conspiracy Journal, a free, weekly e-mail newsletter, considered essential reading by paranormal researchers worldwide. This will be a wide-ranging discussion that explores UFOs, legends of the hollow Earth, and the frontiers of reality.