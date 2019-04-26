Papadopoulos-Deep State Target, Biden’s Broken Tax Pledge & Dem Strategist Warns No Impeachment



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - George Papadopoulos - Former member of the foreign policy advisory panel to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign reveals how he became a Deep State Target



9:32-9:42a ET - Grover Norquist - President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes says Joe Biden will have a problem with his broken Tax Pledge



9:46-9:58a ET - Doug Schoen - Democrats' impeachment quest is all wrong. The most influential Democratic campaign consultants for over thirty years cites 3 big reasons why



10:06-10:29a - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst says Democrats cling to the Russia probe because it’s all they’ve got and their Immigration stance will prove costly.



10:32-10:42a ET - Steve Forbes - Chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, and host of PBS’s new special “In Money We Trust,” discusses Socialism and the new Democratic Policy Agenda



10:46-10:58a ET - Paul Batura - "Alive From New York," Focus on the Family’s pro-life event where America will see a live ultrasound in Times Square on the big screens. The vice president of communication at Focus on the Family has details.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - The real crisis and cures at our Southern Border. Founder of History Speaks, Author and immigration expert discusses



11:32-11:58a ET - William Gheen - Trump is being warned against Amnesty. The president of the Americans for Legal Immigration PAC, a conservative immigration group discusses





