3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Whitehead - From Jesus Christ to Julian Assange: When Dissidents Become Enemies of the State. Author, constitutional attorney and founder of the Rutherford Institute explains



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots says, Democrats Should Be Careful Wielding More Investigations



9:46-9:58a ET - Jeff Allen - Regarded as one of the premiere clean comedians in the business. "The America I Grew Up In” tour was just announced. His rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, is a hit with all ages.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - In the aftermath of the Mueller Report, The Dems remain deeply divided, reports NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Leonard Friedland & Sheila Advento - April 24 marks World Meningitis Day, an awareness day that aims to educate about the signs and symptoms of meningitis and the importance of vaccination. The doctor and survivor share



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - The Stream’s Sr Editor asks, When/where has Trump promoted white nationalism and How Bad is Biden’s Behavior Really?



11:06-11:29a ET - Lance LoRusso - How The War Against Law Enforcement is Endangering The Public. Leading attorney, former law enforcement officer, and author of the books, When Cops Kill and Blue News explains why this is a bad idea.



11:32-11:42a ET - Bruce Bruinsma - He is a central figure in the "Retirement Reformation" movement. As the Founder and CEO of Envoy Financial a retirement provider that serves those in ministry, Bruce has encouraged men and women for over 25 years to look at retirement as a "Future Funded Ministry"



11:46-11:58a ET - Robert & Elizabeth Glover - The founders of Care for Children discuss their incredible journey to care for Chinese orphans keeping them from institutionalized care and devastating results.

