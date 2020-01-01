3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-Sidney Powell-Author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice esposes the facts of the Murller Report.



9:32-9:42a ET – Jeff Crouere – How does it feel to have a real Attorney General? The Cajun Crusher breaks it down as we join each other’s show Live.



9:46-9:58a ET – Samantha Mao – The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report

10:06-10:29a – Jeffrey Katz – On the college admissions scandal, stealing someone else’s opportunity in the way it was allegedly done is one of the worst acts imaginable says the attorney and a lifelong student and teacher of rationalist religious philosophy.



10:32-10:42a ET – Dr Eric Donnenfeld – Internationally recognized expert and leading refractive and cataract surgeons in the US, talks about an Innovative Method to Treat Post-Operative Inflammation After Cataract Surgery.



10:46-10:58a ET – Ryan Hall – Olympian & Half Marathon Record Holder Shares His Faith in New Book, Run the Mile You’re In: Finding God in Every Step



11:06-11:29a ET – Jerome Corsi – Julian Assange Has Information that Could Destroy the Russian Hoax says, author of Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt,” now available as an e-book



11:32-11:42a ET – Mark Rose – Bestselling author, Bush Pilot, & founder of Genesis alive discusses his new book, The Master’s Way: The Road To Financial Freedom in 21 Days.



11:46-11:58a ET – Josh Enck – President & Chief Creative Ofcr of Sight & Sound Theatres talks about the 2020 Live theatre season about to kick off in Branson and Lancaster, PA