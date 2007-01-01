Sunday TV News Highlights, Dems Heading To Impeachment & GOP Looking for Accoutability



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, and why it will stay around for the 2020 Elections.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Milkovich - Dem’s leadership will never accept 2016 election results. Attorney, Democratic State

Senator in Louisiana, and author of the new book on Robert Mueller discusses



10:06-10:29a - Susan Crockford - The Polar Bear Catastrophe That Never Happened explains why the catastrophic decline in polar bear numbers we were promised in 2007 failed to materialize. The bestselling author explains



10:32-10:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - Stock market in positive ground and credit for the first time exceeds $4 Trillion. America’s Money Answers Man has details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com talks Penguins, The Curse of La Llorona and Breakthrough weekend results.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jonathan Pitts - Author, speaker, and the executive pastor at Church of the City in Franklin, Tennessee talks about the new Fathom Event, Kingdom Men Rising coming April 29 and 30



11:32-11:58a ET - Clemens Cavallin - Associate Professor in Religious Studies at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden tells the story of Michael O'Brien, one of the most popular Catholic novelists and painters of our times.







