This week, we feature tech editor and commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. Bryan, you see, is hopping mad at Apple for not paying enough attention to the Mac in recent years. He feels that product upgrades come too slowly, meaning you pay current prices for models that can be two or more years old. Bryan also speculates about the next Mac Pro workstation, which is expected later this year, perhaps at Apple’s WWDC event in June. He also focuses on the latest Facebook security follies and Apple’s March 25th media event, where the wraps were taken off Apple TV+ and a lineup of brand new shows. Was this an upfront presentation of new content, echoing the approach of other TV and streaming networks, or an attempt to demonstrate to the bigwigs in Hollywood that Apple is open for business?



In a very special encore segment, the focus is on online security, as we present Cat Murdock, a hacker who hunts child predators for the Innocent Lives Foundation. This interview comes in the wake of recent stories about the discover of alleged pedophilia rings on YouTube. Cat will expand on the nature of the problem, and the things parents should look out for in protecting their children. The Innocent Lives Foundation is a nonprofit founded by Chris Hadnagy that recruits hackers and IT experts to use their skills for good by hunting down online predators. The organization’s board includes A.J. Cook, a member of the ensemble cast of CBS’s “Criminal Minds,” and the former head of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Behavioral Analysis Program.