Gene and Randall present a return visit from Irena Scott Ph.D., who brings us inside information including real documents, not the typical stories and legends. Her book Sacred Corridors includes hidden studies, leaked information, photographs, documents, and interviews with researchers and informants that show UFOs really exist. She also talks about a possible new Roswell witness, Memory Metal and Elroy John Center, the Cordell Hull report, and evidence that an alloy company had received a debris sample to analyze. She also discusses her own amazing UFO sightings over the years. Irena has worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency, Battelle Memorial Institute, and attended conferences at Wright-Patterson Air Fore Base.