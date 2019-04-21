« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — April 21, 2019  (Read 7 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — April 21, 2019
« on: Today at 03:35:47 am »
Gene and Randall present a return visit from Irena Scott Ph.D., who brings us inside information including real documents, not the typical stories and legends. Her book Sacred Corridors includes hidden studies, leaked information, photographs, documents, and interviews with researchers and informants that show UFOs really exist. She also talks about a possible new Roswell witness, Memory Metal and Elroy John Center, the Cordell Hull report, and evidence that an alloy company had received a debris sample to analyze. She also discusses her own amazing UFO sightings over the years. Irena has worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency, Battelle Memorial Institute, and attended conferences at Wright-Patterson Air Fore Base.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Database Error

Please try again. If you come back to this error screen, report the error to an administrator.
Back