3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - Unmasking Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Why are we surprised when a Muslim Congresswoman adheres to Sharia and hates Jews? The counter terrorism expert and former FBI agent discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Steven Merahn/Kayla Schmidt - New survey of parents of children with autism uncovers unmet needs, treatment impact and societal perspectives. Chief Medical Officer with Centria Autism and a parent with two autistic children respond



9:46-9:58a ET - Joe Knopp - Producer of the movie, “Unplanned” to Defend Free Speech before Congressional Committee



10:06-10:29a - Dr Jerry Newcombe - The Life, Death and Resurrection of Christ. With his latest book, American Amnesia, he continues to press the cause of Christ through his powerful commentary on current affairs from a Biblical worldview.



10:32-10:42a ET - Elizabeth Romero - Hispanic Business Owners Optimistic & Planning For Growth. Bank of America Small Business Executive reports



10:46-10:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Finding Easter in Baskets and Bunnies. In the midst of all the fun, the real meaning of Easter can sometimes get tacked on as an afterthought. Focus on the Family’s Parenting expert, counselor and father of two discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Adam Brandon - President and CEO of FreedomWorks says, Wealthy can pay their fair share by donating to IRS



11:32-11:58a ET - John Daniel Davidson - Border Crisis Is a Money-Making Machine for Smugglers. So writes the senior correspondent at The Federalist



