9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - Julian Assange Has Information that Could Destroy the Russian Hoax says, author of Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt,” now available as an e-book



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots shares Tea Party is Strong After Tax Day “Stop Socialism, Choose Freedom” Rallies



9:46-9:58a ET - Tom Rogan - For critical thinkers, Bernie Sanders left more questions than answers on his socialist plan for America and Elizabeth Warren outlines the next part of her plan to destroy the economy. The foreign policy and national security focused commentary writer for the Washington Examiner explains



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Sanders says do what I say, not what I do, and Cher says her sanctuary city está ocupado for illegals.



10:32-10:42a ET - Linda DeCarlo - Dog attacks are a nationwide issue and not just a postal problem explains the U.S. Postal Service’s Manager of Safety & OSHA Compliance Programs



10:46-10:58a ET - Jeff Allen - Regarded as one of the premiere clean comedians in the business. "The America I Grew Up In” tour was just announced. His rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, is a hit with all ages.



11:06-11:29a ET - Arthur Brooks - Could his film THE PURSUIT be the best response yet to the disaffection spreading across America’s political, socioeconomic, and cultural landscape?



11:32-11:58a ET - Randall Sullivan - Was an editor of Rolling Stone for 20 years. His new book, THE CURSE OF OAK ISLAND, chronicles an enthralling real-life treasure hunt described as the World’s Longest Treasure Hunt





