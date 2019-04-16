3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michelle Owens - Our nation is facing an epidemic of false allegations and wrongful convictions. Recognized legal analyst, who has vast legal experience in Title IX defense, and Education Disciplinary Defense, talks.



9:32-9:42a ET - Michael Lambert - Federal Policy Analyst for Americans for Prosperity discusses letter drafted by a coalition of free-market organizations, including AFP, that was sent to lawmakers urging them not to raise the federal gas tax to pay for our nations’ infrastructure



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Clark Kendall - What has Trump done to the tax code? Author of the upcoming book, Middle-Class Millionaire addresses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Sara Gottfried - Can You Change Your Life in 40 Days? Author of Brain Body Diet Shows Women How to Lose Weight, Get More Sleep & Be Happier



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Breakthrough, Pilgrim’s Progress, Missing Link and Little.



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Reichert - “How can we ensure that our sons are well-prepared and well-launched to manhood?” The author discusses In How to Raise a Boy: The Power of Connection to Raise Good Men



11:32-11:42a ET - Kim Crabill - In her transparent and gripping story, Burdens to Blessings: Discover the Power of Your Story Kim invites you along on her journey from shame and sadness toward healing and hope.



11:46-11:58a ET - Ed Cannon - President of FEBC, Far Eastern Broadcasting marks 75 years of pioneering broadcasting in Asia and Russia with the ambitious goal of reaching 750 million people with the gospel in the next decade.





