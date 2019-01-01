3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary & Analysis - Sunday News TV Review, after Dems failed on Mueller, next stop Trump’s taxes



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President & Co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots talks, “Stop Socialism, Choose Freedom” Tax Day Rallies planned across the country.



9:46-9:58a ET - Devon Franklin - Award-winning film and TV producer, New York Times best-selling author, international speaker, and spiritual success coach talks about his latest film, Breakthrough coming to the big screen on April 17th



10:06-10:29a - Jeffrey Katz - The College Admissions Tricksters dealing with their choices and consequences. says the attorney and a lifelong student and teacher of rationalist religious philosophy.



10:32-10:42a ET - Corise Morrison - Do you know most home owners do not have basic flood insurance and have not taken basic precautions to prevent flood damage? The weather damage expert from USAA Insurance is here with tips.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Cleary - THE PILGRIM’S PROGRESS - One of the Greatest Stories Ever Written, Brought to Life for a New Generation. He is the founder of Revelation Media and was a former volunteer and on staff with VOM



11:06-11:29a ET - Ryan Dobson - VidAngel, the family-friendly entertainment app known for popular original content is announcing another new original series from Dr. James Dobson. The son of America’s foremost family expert discusses.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, discusses Capitalism vs Socialism, Trump economy in spite of the negative reporting from MSM and Tax Reform.



11:46-11:58a ET - Jackelyn Ilof - Senior Advisor of Joel Osteen Ministries has worked as a producer and consultant on numerous projects in the entertainment industry including the 2019 History Channel’s, Jesus: His Life.



