Gene and Randall focus on hard science and nuts and bolts UFO research with atmospheric scientist and researcher William Puckett. William worked as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service for three years and the Environmental Protection Agency for 27 years. He has also been a consultant for the “UFO Hunters” series on the History Channel and also appeared on two of the episodes. He is also a research associate with NARCAP, a Director of Montana’s branch of MUFON, and continues his work as an independent investigator and reporting on his “UFOs Northwest” site. William has also performed both meteorological and radar analysis for the November 7, 2006 UFO Incident at O’Hare Airport in Chicago.