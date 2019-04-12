3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker reminds us that it was the genius of one Thomas Jefferson who championed the sovereignty of the people.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Zmirak - Nice Liberal Christians Like Peter Buttigieg Appear as Angels of Light. The Senior Editor at the Stream.org says be aware, be smart.



10:06-10:29a - Maria Espinoza - No Matter What They Say or Have Said, in the past, The Dems Could Care Less about Border Security. National Director of The Remembrance Project, which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Brian Moody - Executive Editor, Autotrader.com explains how their Best New Cars Award Takes the Guesswork Out of Car Shopping



10:46-10:58a ET - Linda Weber - A nurturing mother is vital to the character and future of a child. But what is a nurturing mother? The author of The Eternal Mark of a Mom shares



11:06-11:29a ET - Doug Hershey - Israel Rising: Ancient Prophecy/Modern Lens topped 4 Amazon.comBestseller charts on the same day. The author is here to brings us up-to-date



11:32-11:42a ET - Nate Birt & Kimberly Tyson - The journalist and author & Snowflakes Frozen Embryo Adoption Director talks about his new book, Frozen, But Not Forgotten: An Adoptive Dad’s Step-by-Step Guide to Embryo Adoption



11:46-11:58a ET - Veronica Hinke - In her brand-new book, The Last Night on the Titanic: Unsinkable Drinking, Dining, & Style the author weaves true, firsthand stories from passengers between examples of unprecedented luxury



