9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses Bill Barr hearing, Mueller, & FISA investigation.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President & Co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots talks, “Stop Socialism, Choose Freedom” Tax Day Rallies planned across the country next Monday.



9:46-9:58a ET - David Drucker - Senior congressional correspondent for the Washington Examiner asks, is **** Cheney behind the scenes as Liz Cheney plots her ambitious climb.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Smollett Gets Hit with a Lawsuit as Chicago Seeks Justice. NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor explains



10:32-10:42a ET - Janet Alvarez - Finance expert shares how adding finances to your spring-cleaning list can set you up for success for the rest of the year.



10:46-10:58a ET - Michael Friedson - And the winner is…PM Netanyahu & rival Gantz in tight battle. From Israel, Media Line’s expert reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jeffrey Katz - The College Admissions Tricksters dealing with their choices and consequences says the attorney and a lifelong student and teacher of rationalist religious philosophy.



11:32-11:42a ET - Sgt Mike McGrew - A Higher Call to Duty, his unimaginable and true-life story of his journey to redemption and how things changed in his battle with good and evil.



11:46-11:58a ET - Elizabeth Johnston - Author of Not on My Watch: How to Win the Fight for Family, Faith and Freedom shares what happened on April 6th, “day of Mourning.”



