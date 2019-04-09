3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Dr Paul Kengor - Professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College talks Cultural Marxism and its Conspirators



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner says, we shouldn’t be blaming Sec Nielson for the border crisis, the buck stops with Trump.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Patrick Wood - He remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order and is the author of Technocracy, The Hard Road to World Order.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Christopher Robinson and Jessica Caron - The American Gastroenterological Association Launches IBD Parenthood Project And A New Online Resource On Family Planning. The patient advocate discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - Nick Loeb - ‘ROE V. WADE’ Film Tells True Story Behind the Court Case that Legalized Abortion. The film’s director, actor and writer discusses.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lowell Ponte - Collusion 'Hunters' Should Become The Hunted, says the former Think Tank Futurist, Former Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest and author.



11:32-11:42a ET - Brian Bird - Love for the Hallmark Channel Show “When Calls the Heart” Fan Base, the HEARTIES, Inspires the Book,

“When God Calls the Heart to Love.” Exec producer and co-creator of the Hallmark Channel original series discusses



11:46-11:58a ET - John Smith & Jason Noble - Discuss their real life experience that is the basis of the movie, Breakthrough coming to a theatre near you April 17th.





