9:06-9:28a ET - BML - Sunday News TV Review, from Dems doing everything but governing, and the on-going border crisis



9:32-9:58a ET - Daniel Garza - With all the conflicting reports coming out of D.C. on the status of the southern border, including Sec Nielson resignation, the President of the LIBRE Initiative provides the current-state-of-play!



10:06-10:29a ET - David Horowitz - Bestselling author and founder and chairman of the David Horwitz Foundation talks about his new book, Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man reports that interest rate has dropped to 3.3% and more Americans than ever believe they are taxed more than their fair share.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com discusses Shazam, The Best of Enemies & Unplanned box office report.



11:06-11:29a ET - Adam Andrzejewski - BREAKING REPORT: The real scandal in U.S. higher education. The founder of OpenTheBooks.com and author of “Operation Drain The Swamp” reports.



11:32-11:58a ET - Tyler Kepner - New York Times Baseball Columnist Tyler Kepner talks about his new book, K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches