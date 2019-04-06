This week we we feature commentator Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. Gene and Josh talk about Apple’s foray into TV streaming, and its “up-front” presentation of shows and stars during a March 25, 2019 media event. With few details to go by, just how will Apple’s streaming service fare against the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix, not to mention CBS All Access and the forthcoming service from Disney? Have we reached the point of streaming overload yet? There will also be discussions about Apple’s recent product intros that included new iPads, an iMac refresh, and the second-generation AirPods. Josh will also discuss Verizon’s plan to offer free call filtering to block telemarketing calls. This is similar to a service already provided by AT&T and T-Mobile.



In a very special encore segment, you’ll also hear from tech editor and commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. Bryan will also talk about what may come at Apple’s media event, and the possible future of Apple TV. CorelDRAW’s return is also discussed, as will the Spotify/Apple dispute. Bryan will also reveal his expectations of the forthcoming and long-delayed Mac Pro refresh, new versions of the iMac and iMac Pro, and repeat his qualms about the wisdom of buying gear with aging technology that Apple hasn’t updated. Indeed, will such gear feature Apple’s ARM-based processors instead of CPUs from Intel? There will also be talk about Facebook’s plans to encrypt more of is services. And what about a new project involving an open source voting system from DARPA, the research agency that developed the world-wide web and other notable projects. Is this software platform something that the makers of voting machines may adopt, and will it mean greater security and more accurate election results?