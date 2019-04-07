« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast — April 7, 2019  (Read 12 times)

The Paracast — April 7, 2019
Gene and Randall explore the frontiers of our paranormal reality with Morgan Knudsen, Morgan has been involved in the world of paranormal phenomenon for over 18 years. She is the founder of Entityseeker Paranormal Research & Teachings (the evolution of The Association for Psychical Research in Canada, 1918 ) as well as the world-renowned Teaching the Living program for clients, She is the author of “Teaching the Living; From Heartbreak to Happiness in a Haunted Home.” Her radio and TV credits include “Haunted Hospitals” and “Paranormal 9-1-1.”


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
