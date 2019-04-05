3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-Horace Cooper-Clarifies the myth of the popular vote debate and real consequences of Socialism. Is this really what America wants or needs? Former constitutional law professor, recognized legal commentator and co-chair of the Project 21 Advisory Board explains.



9:32-9:58a ET- Trevor Loudon-Trump vs the largely Marxist Deep State and just how many congress members can pass a background check? Socialism Expert is the Author of “Barack Obama and the Enemies Within” and “The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress”



10:06-10:29a ET- Bill Federer-The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch talks about The Interesting History of Income Tax



10:32-10:42a ET- Corbin Bernsen-He tugs our heartstrings once again in SUNRISE IN HEAVEN. Inspired by the true story of Jan Hurst and her book His Sunrise My Sunset April 9 on DVD, Digital and On Demand.



10:46-10:58a ET-Phil Loller & Dave Arnold-Writer, director, voice actor and producers for the Focus on the Family created radio drama discuss their latest book, Young Whit and the Shroud of Secrecy



11:06-11:29a ET-Dan Schneider-Reagan at CPAC: The Words that Continue to Inspire a Revolution. He is Executive Director of The American Conservative Union and one the many contributors to this new book.



11:32-11:58a ET-Raheel Raza-President of The Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow, author of the book Their Jihad - Not My Jihadexplains what we can learn from Reps Omar and Tlaib.



