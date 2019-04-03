3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML - Border Crisis, Tell me it isn’t so Joe & Trump Care possibly.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Trump's Accusers Harmed Us All. Hold Them Accountable, says Tea Party President & Co-Founder



9:46-9:58a ET - Grover Norquist - It ain’t cheap to take down a duly elected president. President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes does the math.



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - Despite the dropping of the 16 felony counts with which he was charged, “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s image and career prospects are still in jeopardy reports NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor



10:32-10:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - The Stream’s Sr Editor says, Collusion didn’t work, so what’s next for the Democrats? And for America?



10:46-10:58a ET - Lucas Miles - Author, pastor, filmmaker, actor, host of The Lucas Miles Show discusses his new book, Good God and his upcoming film Penitent Thief.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jean Watson - The award winning Praise and Worship artist talks about her new CD, Sacred and how God answered her prayer.



11:32-11:42a ET - Mark Hancock - Boy Scouts may have lost their moral compass, but Trail Life USA has found it. Their CEO shares the dramatic growth that is taking place.



11:46-11:58a ET - Katie Miller - Corporate Communications Manager of Sight & Sound talks about their next nationwide Fathom Event and presentation of Noah April 9, 11 and 13th.

