3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - I feel vindicated since I rejected Mueller’s plea deal because I felt it was fraudulent says the author of Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt.”



9:32-9:42a ET - Dan Gainor - Twitter Suspends Pro-Life Movie Account, and Major TV Networks ‘Refused’ To Air Ads. VP of Business & Culture for Media Research Center has details



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Michael Busler - President Trump is calling on Republicans to revive the effort to quash the Affordable Care Act. Good idea or bad? Public policy analyst, economics professor discusses



10:32-10:42a ET - Parker Wallace - Creator of "What's on Parker's Plate?" A blog with daily recipes and cooking tips for all palettes shares, Spring Pantry Essentials: Getting your kitchen ready for the taste of Spring!



10:46-10:58a ET - Devon Franklin - Award-winning film and TV producer, New York Times best-selling author, international speaker, and spiritual success coach talks about his latest film, Breakthrough coming to the big screen on April 17th



11:06-11:29a ET - Chris Wark - His new book, Chris Beat Cancer tells the remarkable story of Chris overcoming cancer without chemotherapy.



11:32-11:58a ET - Rich Wilkerson - In Today’s Disrespectful Political Climate, the Pastor says, ‘I Choose Honor’





