Review of the Sunday TV News Shows, & Another Gov't Shutdown?

Review of the Sunday TV News Shows, & Another Gov’t Shutdown?
« on: Today at 09:41:50 am »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - BML - Sunday News TV Review, from another Gov’t shutdown, 

9:32-9:58a ET - Michael Caputo - Former Trump campaign advisor tells his side of the sordid Mueller story 

10:06-10:29a ET - Kevin Pryslak - April is the month for fools.  Author of The Mueller Report: The Complete and Final Findings Against President Donald J. Trump surprises.

10:32-10:42a ET - Rebecca Edwards - How safe IS your city? SafeWise, the leading resource for all things safety recently released its annual Safest Cities in America report

10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com discusses Unplanned success at the box office, Dumbo and the Aftermath.

11:06-11:29a ET - David Teems - Riveting William Tyndale Bio Reclaims No. 1 Amazon Best-Seller Status More Than 7 Years After Release.  The author discusses

11:32-11:58a ET - Dale Alquist - President of the American Chesterton Society has authored the new book, KNIGHT OF THE HOLY GHOST:  A Short History of G.K. Chesterton.



