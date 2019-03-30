« previous next »
The Tech Night Owl LIVE — March 30, 2019

The Tech Night Owl LIVE — March 30, 2019
March 30, 2019
This week we offer special coverage of Apple’s “Show Time” media event that was held on March 25, 2019, where the wraps were taken off plans for Apple TV+, yet another video streaming service that will offer a collection of original TV shows and movies premiering in the fall. Such notables as J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and even Oprah Winfrey are involved in the production of this content, but details beyond the basic “up-front” presentation and previews have yet to be announced. Apple also announced Apple News+, a subscription service featuring material culled from both magazines and newspapers, a major enhancement to the free app. In addition, Apple Arcade will offer original games, also by subscription. In low-key announcements the previous week, Apple refreshed the iMac with more powerful hardware, and upgraded the iPad mini and iPad Air. The AirPods wireless earphones were also updated.

Joining us to discuss the possibilities of all the new products and services are cutting-edge commentator and podcaster Kirk McElhearn. You’ll also hear from outspoken tech commentator Peter Cohen. Both pundits will also be asked about Apple’s plans for the next Mac Pro, which is promised for later this year. Why has it taken so long to refresh Apple’s professional desktop computer?


