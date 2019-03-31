Gene and Randall feature Richard Hoffman, who has been investigating the UFO phenomena for over 52 years. He first got involved in UFO researcher as a teenager when he was assigned a school paper on the subject. His curiosity resulted in a lifelong pursuit of the truth behind the mystery. Over the years, Rich has explored a number of fascinating UFO cases, some of which he’ll describe on this episode. A former State Director and researcher for MUFON, he continues UFO investigations on his own and as an Executive Board Member for the Scientific Coalition for Ufology (SCU).