Author Topic: The Paracast — March 31, 2019  (Read 3 times)

Gene Steinberg

    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — March 31, 2019
« on: Today at 04:15:47 am »
Gene and Randall feature Richard Hoffman, who has been investigating the UFO phenomena for over 52 years. He first got involved in UFO researcher as a teenager when he was assigned a school paper on the subject. His curiosity resulted in a lifelong pursuit of the truth behind the mystery. Over the years, Rich has explored a number of fascinating UFO cases, some of which he’ll describe on this episode. A former State Director and researcher for MUFON, he continues UFO investigations on his own and as an Executive Board Member for the Scientific Coalition for Ufology (SCU).


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
