3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sidney Powell - Attorney and author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice & Senior Fellow of the London Center for Policy Research takes a look in the rear view mirror at the Russian Hoax



9:32-9:58a ET - Michael Kanis - The hidden message of the Great Seal as explained by the student of history and a seeker of knowledge and of the Kingdom of God



10:06-10:15a ET - Eddie Scarry - Jussie is a privileged victim and the state's attorney is corrupt, reports commentary writer for the Washington Examiner



10:19-10:29a ET - Ashley Bratcher/Mike Lindell - The two stars of the movie, Unplanned talk about their parts in the movie and how they believe it will change hearts and minds, like it did for Abby Johnson, a former clinic director with Planned Parenthood



10:32-10:42a ET - Ashley McGuire - No, the Mexico City Policy is Not Increasing Abortion Rates Overseas. The Senior Fellow with The Catholic Association has details



10:46-10:58a ET - Abby Johnson - The MPAA has officially given the upcoming film UNPLANNED an R rating for some “some disturbing/bloody images. It releases this month and tells her story, from a Planned Parenthood clinic director to Founder of, And Then There Were None.



11:06-11:15a ET - Courtney Ellis - Talks about her new book, Uncluttered: Free Your Space, Free Your Schedule, Free Your Soul



11:19-11:29a ET - Mary Margaret Bawden - Is advocating for dance awareness, education, cultural change and healthy dance outcomes



11:32-11:42a ET - Dallas Jenkins - Filmmaker, author, & speaker is currently producing The Chosen—the first multi-season show about the life of Christ.



11:46-11:58a ET - Phil Cook - An internationally known filmmaker, writer, and media consultant, presents, Unique, the ultimate planner for Creative Professionals



