3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst says not a good week for Dems especially Schiff and MSM. Do they owe America an apology?

9:32-9:58a ET - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped.  Political science professor at Kentucky State University and author of Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War, discusses

10:06-10:29a ET - Jay & Sophia Lyons - Join us as we talk with the filmmakers about their new movie, THE LONG GOODBYE: The Kara Tippetts Story

10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Rachel Herz - Neuroscientist and leading world expert on the psychological science of smell announces the winner of the 44th National Odor-Eaters Rotten Sneaker Contest 

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.

11:06-11:15a ET - Casey Diaz - He wrote, The Shot Caller: A Latino Gangbanger’s Miraculous Escape from a Life of Violence to a New Life in Christ.  Join us as we discuss his miraculous transformation 

11:19-11:29a ET - Lorraine Varella - Planned from the Start: A Healing Devotional To coincide with the movie, Unplanned, releasing in late spring, is a companion book designed to help women who have had an abortion. 

11:32-11:42a ET - Aimee Cabo Nikolav - The author discusses her new book, Love Is the Answer, God Is the Cure: A True Story of Abuse, Betrayal and Unconditional Love

11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Cleary - THE PILGRIM’S PROGRESS - One of the Greatest Stories Ever Written, Brought to Life for a New Generation. He is the founder of Revelation Mediaand was a former volunteer and on staff with VOM




