3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Milkovich - Trump wins, was right all along. No Russian Collusion or Obstruction. Adam Schiff, and Dems not so lucky. Will they pay? The attorney, Democratic State Senator in Louisiana, and author of the new book, Robert Mueller: Errand Boy For The New World Order breaks it all down.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The President and Co-Founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses DOJ supporting court ruling that Obamacare is unconstitutional & Mueller Report



9:46-9:58a ET - Al Perrotta - "Mueller Report Findings Released: No Collusion. Period." Are the Dems and MSM listening? The managing editor for the Stream.org discusses



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - ‘Unplanned’ Is a Must-See for a Nation in Denial says the New York Times bestselling author, law professor and media analyst



10:32-10:42a ET - Gene Goldman - Investors Exercising Caution Over Mixed Signals, Markets in Wait-and-See Mode as Fed, Trade, Brexit Loom. Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research, Cetera® Investment Management explains





10:46-10:58a ET - Curtis Houck - The Liberal Media’s Most Embarrassing Mueller Failures. Managing Editor for Newsbusters has details



11:06-11:15a ET - Jason Noble - Pastor and author of Breakthrough To Your Miracle



11:19-11:29a ET - Ann White - Every inmate in the Georgia State prison system receives a tablet. She is Strong and Courageous by the author will have a home on those tablets provided free to female inmates



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Alveda King - Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life, Talks about the film Roe V Wade, that she served as the executive producer



11:46-11:58a ET - Joe Battaglia - Author Joe Battaglia Reveals Solutions for Societal Ills Caused by Social Media Addiction





