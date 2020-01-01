3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Dan Perkins - The party who has desperately colluded with the MSM to invalidate a duly elected President, waste our time and resources is finally exposed. The rest is now up to WTP. Political and Election analyst discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Melissa Henson - Hollywood's latest tone-deaf response hurts children explains, The director of grassroots education and activism for the Parents Television Council



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - Ray Comfort - When Hearts and Minds Change, the Law Changes and Life is Preserved and Protected. The Founder and CEO of Living Waters and the bestselling author of more than 90 books asks, Is It OK to abort a baby?



10:32-10:42a ET - Michelle Jackson - The AVP of Market Development for Unum shares Key Findings From A New Report On Mental Health In The Workplace.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Brandon - President of Freedom Works says, 2020 Dem’s Plans to Lower the Voting Age, Pack the Court and Eliminate the Electoral College Will Backfire.



11:06-11:29a ET - Paul Cameron - Understanding the consequences of homosexuality on our social structure and practical breakdown of our society. Chairman of Family Research Institute shares the facts.



11:32-11:58a ET - Steve Carr - Debt Dystopia" And It's Potentially Positive Resolution. President of Alliance Group and Shared Abundance discusses.



