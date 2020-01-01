3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Dems and their allies in the MSM response to Mueller Report, and will they continue to follow the yellow brick road to impeachment. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - “America’s Money Answers Man” and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance talks Life Insurance policies for sale and found money plus the saga of Varsity Blues.



9:46-9:58a ET - Jason Pye - Social Security reform is overdue, but Dems plan falls short explains VP of Legislative Affairs for FreedomWorks



10:06-10:29a ET - Hon. Marilinda Garcia - Tariffs have led to increased costs, headaches for employers, and are sowing fear and confusion in the marketplace says, Senior Federal Affair Liaison for the LIBRE Initiative



10:32-10:42a ET - Paul Gurbel - Aspirin strongly recommended for 1st & secondary prevention of heart events. Director of Interventional Cardiology and Cardiovascular Medicine Research and Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine reviews new guidelines.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com discusses this weeks released of Unplanned and reviews Our Story & The Hummingbird Project.



11:06-11:29a ET - Matt Fradd - The author of Strive, a 21-day Detox from Porn. Learn how to quit porn for good and live a better life.



11:32-11:58a ET - Clint Johnson - Tom Hanks’ major motion picture, Greyhound, will release spring 2020 and historian Clint Johnson is revealing the real stories echoed in Hanks’ fiction film through Tin Cans & Greyhounds: The Destroyers that Won Two World Wars



