The Paracast — March 24, 2019
« on: March 24, 2019, 03:53:20 am »
Gene and Randall introduce author John Potash, who explores covert government attacks against famous entertainment figures and artists in his most recent book, Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA’s Murderous Targeting of SDS, Panthers, Hendrix, Lennon, Cobain, Tupac and other Activists. He published his first book, The FBI War on Tupac Shakur and Black Leaders, in 2007, which described more efforts to stifle dissent. Were any of these acts part of the infamous MKUltra project, dedicated to developing mind control schemes? In his personal life, John has worked as a counselor of people with mental health problems and addictions for over 25 years.


