9:06-9:28a ET - Sara Carter - Special Counsel Robert Mueller report status, latest reveals and will the American people get the final entire report? National and international award-winning Investigative reporter, and Fox News Contributor shares details



9:32-9:58a ET - Raheel Raza - President of The Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow, author of the book Their Jihad - Not My Jihadexplains what we can learn from Reps Omar and Tlaib.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dan Schneider - Reagan at CPAC: The Words that Continue to Inspire a Revolution. He is Executive Director of The American Conservative Union and one the many contributors to this new book.



10:32-10:42a ET - Darrell Tolbert - He’s a serial entrepreneur who owns 28 businesses including one of the fastest growing sectors, Crypto Currency. He explains why this is the next “New Wealth Wave,” and why you don’t want to miss it.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dr John Thorington - The Counselor at Focus on the Family explains that Without Social Media, People Turned to Porn.



11:06-11:29a ET - Farah Pandith - The diplomatic entrepreneur, foreign policy strategist, former diplomat and world-leading expert and pioneer in countering violent extremism talks about her new book, How We Win.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Paul Gurbel - Aspirin strongly recommended for 1st & secondary prevention of heart events. Director of Interventional Cardiology and Cardiovascular Medicine Research and Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine reviews new guidelines.



11:46-11:58a ET - Shawn Carney - The president of 40 Days For Life is featured in the film, Unplanned coming to the big screen on March 29th. He was the one, whom Abby Johnson turned to after she decided to take on the abortion industry.



