9:06-9:28a ET - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War, as researched and written about by the political science professor at Kentucky State University



9:32-9:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - The Democrats now have their rock star in the ever-growing presidential race. The Cajun Crusher breaks it down as we join each other’s show Live.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - The Stream’s Sr Editor says, The Girl Scouts Have Plenty of Ties to Abortion, Despite What They Say



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Daugherty - Conservatives face a tough fight as Big Tech's censorship expands. The Cyber tech analyst and CEO of The Cyber Education Foundation and Founder of The Justice Society reports.



10:32-10:42a ET - Nik Miles - Auto expert, TV/Radio host is live from the Atlanta Auto Show and he shares how technology is changing the way we buy cars.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Tom Clavin - Join us as we talk about, The definitive true story of Wild Bill, the first lawman of the Wild West, by the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Dodge City



11:32-11:58a ET - Victor Davis Hanson - From an award-winning historian and regular Fox contributor, the true story of how Donald Trump has become one of the most successful presidents in history -- and why America needs him now more than ever



