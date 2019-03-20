3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - James Hirsen - College Admission Scandals Imitate TV Scriptsreports NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots, talks about their April 15th tax day rallies they are planning around the country to Stop Socialism, Choose Freedom.



9:46-9:58a ET - Dr Raju Mongrola - Is the Obama administration responsible for the greatest drug epidemic in U.S. history? Staff Psychiatrist at Origins Behavioral Healthcare explains



10:06-10:29a ET - John Whitehead - Constitutional attorney and author is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute. He addresses The Growing Epidemic of Cops Shooting Family Dogs and Judge rules that no one is above the law including the President.



10:32-10:58a ET - Rita Dunaway - Restoring America's Soul: Advancing Timeless Conservative Principles in a Wayward Culture. The attorney, author and radio personality discusses her book and ideas.



11:06-11:29a ET - David Dorsen - Former Assistant Chief Counsel During Watergate Hearings, and author of the book, Moses v. Trump: A Contemporary Novel talks Mueller, Comey & Russian Collusion.



11:32-11:42a ET - Anthony Franco - Is technology getting in the way of your relationships? He founded the world’s first user experience and digital product development firm, but is now a self-proclaimed reformed technologist



11:46-11:58a ET - Abby Johnson - The MPAA has officially given the upcoming film UNPLANNED an R rating for some “some disturbing/bloody images. It releases this month and tells her story, from a Planned Parenthood clinic director to Founder of, And Then There Were None.



