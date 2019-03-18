3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Farrell - Director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch updates us on the latest news on the Mueller investigation and the search for Russian Collusion



9:32-9:42a ET - Neil Chilson - Senior Research Fellow for Technology and Innovation explains why, we shouldn’t break up big tech



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - Israel Ortega - Bipartisan Immigration Bill Would Enhance Fairness in Visa System says the spokesperson for the LIBRE Initiative, an organization that seeks to equip the Hispanic community with the tools it needs to be prosperous.



10:32-10:42a ET - Ken Oliver - Record-Breaking Unemployment Rate Swept Under Rug at Latino Nets. The Director of MRC Latino reports



10:46-10:58a ET - Dr Robert Cargill - Epic Retelling of the Life of Jesus Christ Airs Over Four Weeks Leading Up to Easter. Assistant Professor of Judaism, Christianity and Classics at the University of Iowa, and editor of popular magazine Biblical Archaeology Review discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - John Horvat - The Danger of Not Taking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes Seriously. The scholar, researcher, educator, international speaker and author of “Return to Order explains



11:32-11:58a ET - James “Bonecrusher” Smith - The amazing career of James BONECRUSHER Smith-World Heavyweight Champion, pro boxer against ten champions



