9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Murder in New Zealand to President’s Veto, from crisis at the border to Field of Dem Presidential candidates. She is co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project.



9:32-9:42a ET - Kyle Drennen - Leno Laments ‘One-Sided’ Late Night ‘Politics,’ Calls for ‘Civility’. Senior News Analyst for MRC has the details.



9:46-9:58a ET - Brian Kolfage - He created,We Build The Wall, Inc. to continue to raise private money from everyday Americans to help build a wall on the southern border. Misreports incorrectly stated that the money was being returned - that is not the case!



10:06-10:29a ET - Maria Espinoza - Migrants Using Nearly 2X The Welfare Of Native-Born Americans and Dems looking to expand Dream Act. National Director of The Remembrance Project explains



10:32-10:58a ET - Evette Rios - Lifestyle Expert Teaches Us How To Find Amazing Deals In Our Neighborhood, Hidden Cash In Our Closets And How To Declutter Our Virtual Life



11:06-11:29a ET - Ali Craig - The recent extraordinary college admissions scandal has rocked not only the academic community, but parents and students across the country who know just how hard it is to get into college. The Branding expert discusses



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, discusses Capitalism vs Socialism, Trump economy in spite of the negative reporting from MSM and Rescuing California.



11:46-11:58a ET - Jim Bolthouse - After Only 5 Months, “Pause to Pray” Radio Feature Now Airing on 225+ Stations Nationwide. President of The Presidential Prayer Team shares.





