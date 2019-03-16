This week we present tech commentator and publisher Adam Engst, Editor and Publisher of TidBITS, During this presentation, he will offer his speculation about what Apple may introduce at its March 25, 2019 media event. Will it just include news about a streaming service featuring original TV programming, a possible news and magazine subscription offering, or something unexpected? Adam also talks about the return of CorelDRAW to the macOS platform after a number of years. And what about the dustup between Spotify and Apple over claims that the latter’s “walled garden” is making it difficult for competitors to succeed on its platform.



You’ll also hear from tech editor and commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. Bryan will also talk about what may come at Apple’s media event, and the possible future of Apple TV. CorelDRAW’s return is also discussed, as will the Spotify/Apple dispute. Bryan will also reveal his expectations of the forthcoming and long-delayed Mac Pro refresh, new versions of the iMac and iMac Pro, and repeat his qualms about the wisdom of buying gear with aging technology that Apple hasn’t updated. Indeed, will such gear feature Apple’s ARM-based processors instead of CPUs from Intel? There will also be talk about Facebook’s plans to encrypt more of is services. And what about a new project involving an open source voting system from DARPA, the research agency that developed the world-wide web and other notable projects. Is this software platform something that the makers of voting machines may adopt, and will it mean greater security and more accurate election results?