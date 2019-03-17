Gene and Randall present author/investigator Adele Casales Rocha, author of the 2018 book "Portal, A Lifetime of Paranormal Experiences." This book shares stories from witnesses from all walks of life which include the little-explored area of the Philippines. In particular, the first half of the book delves into uncanny and terrifying experiences previously uncovered in other books about Asian countries, focusing on one family’s struggles with a haunted home and the tragedies that followed. Ms. Rocha’s background includes a stint as a MUFON field investigator in Pennsylvania, another hotbed of paranormal encounters.