9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks Alexander Hamilton, Abe Lincoln and the Slave Soldier, plus, The Depths to Which the Mainstream Media Has Sunk.



9:32-9:42a ET - Curtis Houck - CNN’s 'The Situation Room' Is a Weeklong Promo for Dem Investigations. Managing editor of Newsbusters reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Dr Ted Baehr - Founder and Publisher of MOVIEGUIDE® discusses Varsity Blues and the sooner to be released movie, Unplanned.



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Busler - AOC Blasts Capitalism as irredeemable. Public policy analyst, professor and economics updates us on the latest.



10:32-10:58a ET - Victor Davis Hanson - From an award-winning historian and regular Fox contributor, the true story of how Donald Trump has become one of the most successful presidents in history -- and why America needs him now more than ever



11:06-11:29a ET - Matt Richtel - Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter and bestselling author presents, AN ELEGANT DEFENSE: The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System: A Tale in Four Lives



11:32-11:58a ET - Joel Rosenberg - New York Times Best-selling Author Set To Release a New Political Thriller, The Persian Gamble which Closely Mirrors Current Events In The Middle East





