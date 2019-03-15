« previous next »
Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, Dem/CNN Investigations & Movieguide News
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks Alexander Hamilton, Abe Lincoln and the Slave Soldier, plus, The Depths to Which the Mainstream Media Has Sunk.

9:32-9:42a ET - Curtis Houck - CNN’s 'The Situation Room' Is a Weeklong Promo for Dem Investigations. Managing editor of Newsbusters reports.

9:46-9:58a ET - Dr Ted Baehr - Founder and Publisher of MOVIEGUIDE® discusses Varsity Blues and the sooner to be released movie, Unplanned.

10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Busler - AOC Blasts Capitalism as irredeemable. Public policy analyst, professor and economics updates us on the latest.

10:32-10:58a ET - Victor Davis Hanson - From an award-winning historian and regular Fox contributor, the true story of how Donald Trump has become one of the most successful presidents in history -- and why America needs him now more than ever

11:06-11:29a ET - Matt Richtel - Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter and bestselling author presents, AN ELEGANT DEFENSE:  The Extraordinary New Science of the Immune System:  A Tale in Four Lives

11:32-11:58a ET - Joel Rosenberg - New York Times Best-selling Author Set To Release a New Political Thriller, The Persian Gamble which Closely Mirrors Current Events In The Middle East




