9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - CEO of Vicar Financial, Inc. and a former senior Trump official at the U.S. Commerce Department discusses the dramatic growth of small and minority business in America, New Green Deal and related costs of Democrats focus on resistance.



9:32-9:42a ET - John Bona - 15thAnnual Vero Beach Prayer Breakfast to feature as their keynote speaker, Jonathan Cahn, Messianic rabbi and biblical scholar best known for his bestselling novel The Harbinger and The Paradigm.



9:46-9:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - Messianic Rabbi and bestselling author discusses Trump, America and prophecy from the Word of God.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Milkovich - Attorney, Democratic State Senator in Louisiana, and author of the new book, Robert Mueller: Errand Boy For The New World Order discusses the latest on Obama’s DOJ interference.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jodi Grant/Barry Ford - The President recommend no federal funding for afterschool programs in his budget that was just released. Executive Director, Afterschool Alliance and President/CEO, Council for a Strong America discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Samuel Mitcham - The bestselling military historian gets to the heart of this mysterious figure Erwin Rommel in Desert Fox: The Storied Military Career offering a fresh look at the Allies’ most well-respected opponent of WWII.



11:32-11:58a ET - Richard Giordano - Ineptitude, Conformity, and Obfuscation: The Fraud of Teacher Evaluation in the Public Schools, as presented in his latest book. He worked for over twenty five years in public education as a teacher and secondary school principal



