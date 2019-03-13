What Anti-Semitism Problem, #MeToo For Women At The Border & Unplanned Planned for March 29th



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Rubin - Pelosi and the Dems are saying they don’t have an Anti-Semitism issue, but Voters Think Democrats Have A Growing Anti-Semitism Problem. Former Pentagon official and AEI scholar discusses this, Israel, Iran and Syria.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Bovard - Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute is asking, Where Is #MeToo for Women at the Border?



9:46-9:58a ET - Shawn Carney - The president of 40 Days For Life is featured in the film, Unplanned coming to the big screen on March 29th. He was the one, whom Abby Johnson turned to after she decided to take on the abortion industry.



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - Democrats Creep from Collusion to Obstruction explains NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor



10:32-10:42a ET - David Lederer - Learn more about Pulmonary Fibrosis from Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City



10:46-10:58a ET - John Zmirak - Is Elizabeth Warren taking over the internet? Senior Editor of The Stream.org discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Peter Pitts - The FDA says consumers who get prescription drugs mailed to them via CanaRx are at risk of getting mislabeled or counterfeit drugs. The Former FDA Associate Commissioner and President/co-founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest explains



11:32-11:42a ET - Mike Haberman - 5G has finally arrived, so get ready for your life to change. Vice President, Network Support for Verizon Wireless has all the details



11:46-11:58a ET - Kartik Hosanager - A Wharton professor and tech entrepreneur shows how algorithms and artificial intelligence are influencing every aspect of our lives and how we can shape the way they impact us.





