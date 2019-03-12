« previous next »
Author Topic: Dem Primary From Hell, States More Radical Toward Abortion & Viral Videos  (Read 27 times)

Dem Primary From Hell, States More Radical Toward Abortion & Viral Videos
« on: March 12, 2019, 10:45:06 am »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Bob Beauprez - The former Colorado congressman and businessman talks 2020 candidates and what some are calling the Democratic Primary from Hell.

9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Alexander - The Stream’s Sr Editor asks, Why are States Becoming Radical on Abortion?

9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report

10:06-10:29a ET - Phil Kerpen - Does Socialist AOC Have an Illegal Coordination Problem?  The president of American Commitment is asking.

10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Raj Dasgupta - This week is Sleep Awareness Week, and for some, it may be that they’re sleepy or dealing with a sleep disorder and didn’t know it. The Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Southern California and mother of a teenage patient with narcolepsy discusses

10:46-10:58a ET - Michael Friedson - As the debate over support for Israel, anti-Semitism and American politics rages on, a new Gallup Poll shows a significant drop in support for Israel among U.S. Republicans. The co-founder of The Media Line, an American news agency explains

11:06-11:29a ET - Christine Douglas-Williams - The author of The Challenge of Modernizing Islam discusses latest anti-Semitic remarks of Rep. Ilhan Omar and the Dems bill rejecting all hatred.  

11:32-11:42a ET - Karen Orosco - Joining us to share tax tips and discuss an innovative tax preparation option that could mean more free time for taxpayers is H&R Block’s Senior Vice President of Retail

11:46-11:58a ET - Paul Batura - Why Ash Wednesday holds the solution to life's chaos and unrest.  The vice president of communication at Focus on the Family has details.




