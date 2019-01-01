3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from The on-going fallout after the Dem Anti-Hate Bill, Manafort Sentence and Trump’s Budget Proposal.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - More Tax return surprises and reactions, plus mortgage rates are falling. America’s Money Answers Man reports.



9:46-9:58a ET - Mark Meckler - Utah voted to become the 14th state to call for an Article V convention to propose constitutional amendments that impose fiscal restraints on Washington, limit its power and jurisdiction, and set term limits for federal officials. Tea Party co-founder, & President of Citizens for Self-Governance has details.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War, as researched and written about by the political science professor at Kentucky State University



10:32-10:42a ET - Jennifer Jolly - Tech-Life Columnist reports Live from a Sky-Diving Wind Tunnel in New York’s Herald Square for The First Major Smartphone Release of 2019.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Captain Marvel, & A Madea Family Funeral.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jeffrey Katz - The latest anti-Semitic remarks of Rep. Ilhan Omar are not just like any other racial slurs explains says the attorney and a lifelong student and teacher of rationalist religious philosophy.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder & President of Nat'l Tax Limitation Committee, talks about Good Reports on Tax Reform, US now #1 producer of oil & gas, and Green New Deal requires adult education



11:46-11:58a ET - Scott Whitlock - The Associate Editor for MRC reports that Nets Turn a Blind Eye to Alleged Campaign Finance Violations by Ocasio-Cortez



