9:06-9:28a ET - James Hirsen - John Wayne Becomes Social Media’s Latest Target, reports NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor



9:32-9:58a ET - Lowell Ponte - Democrats Propose Trillions In Reparations For Blacks. So says the former Think Tank Futurist, Former Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest and author.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Stonestreet - President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host discusses New York’s Reproductive Health Act.



10:32-10:42a ET - Nicki Neily - President Trump announced that he will be signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to protect free speech on campuses. President and Founder of Speech First reacts.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - William Gheen - Democrats To Reintroduce Dream Act on March 12th. The president of the Americans for Legal Immigration PAC, a conservative immigration group discusses



11:32-11:42a ET - John Bono & Jonathan Cahn - 15thAnnual Vero Beach Prayer Breakfast to features as their keynote speaker, Jonathan Cahn, Messianic rabbi and biblical scholar best known for his bestselling novel The Harbinger and The Paradigm.



11:46-11:58a ET - Eddie Scarry - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner writes, The wall won't matter so long as the asylum loophole goes unfixed