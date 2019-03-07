« previous next »
The Duke Is Next Social Media Target & Dems Proposing Trillions In Reparations

The Duke Is Next Social Media Target & Dems Proposing Trillions In Reparations
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - James Hirsen - John Wayne Becomes Social Media’s Latest Target, reports NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor

9:32-9:58a ET - Lowell Ponte - Democrats Propose Trillions In Reparations For Blacks. So says the former Think Tank Futurist, Former Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest and author.

10:06-10:29a ET - John Stonestreet - President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host discusses New York’s Reproductive Health Act.

10:32-10:42a ET - Nicki Neily - President Trump announced that he will be signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to protect free speech on campuses.  President and Founder of Speech First reacts.

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.

11:06-11:29a ET - William Gheen - Democrats To Reintroduce Dream Act on March 12th.  The president of the Americans for Legal Immigration PAC, a conservative immigration group discusses

11:32-11:42a ET - John Bono & Jonathan Cahn - 15thAnnual Vero Beach Prayer Breakfast to features as their keynote speaker, Jonathan Cahn, Messianic rabbi and biblical scholar best known for his bestselling novel The Harbinger and The Paradigm.

11:46-11:58a ET - Eddie Scarry - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner writes, The wall won't matter so long as the asylum loophole goes unfixed


