9:06-9:28a ET - Dan Perkins - Pres Trump signs an executive order to helps Vets who are committing suicide at a rate of at least 20 per day. The Songs & Stories for Soldiers Founder responds.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director discusses Dems choice for death over life of the born and unborn



9:46-9:58a ET - Jim DeMint - Former Senator and current Chairman for the Conservative Partnership Institute talks about HR1, Dems declaration on Infanticide, and what’s ahead for 2020?



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Caputo - The Trump former campaign advisor talks Dem Investigations, and POTUS Emergency Declaration for Border Security



10:32-10:58a ET - Dan Subotnik - Our nation is facing an epidemic of false allegations and wrongful convictions says attorney and sexual assault analyst and Professor of Law at Touro Law School in Central Islip, N.Y. He is author of the book, Toxic Diversity: Race, Gender, and Law Talk in America.



11:06-11:29a ET - Patrick Wood - Google Continues Development Of China’s Censorship Search Engine and In-Store Cameras Spot Shoplifters Before They Steal. Author and technocrat expert has details



11:32-11:58a ET - David Rubin - Author, and former Mayor of Shilo Israel reports on the Netanyahu indictment







