9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses No Korea Summit, Dems Unending search for collusion and the Mueller Report



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Bovard - Getting the party of infanticide on the record. Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute discusses



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Founder of History Speaks Today, discusses Chairman Kim, another adamant aggressor. From the Korean War to the present day, North Korea’s Kims have been obsessed with bringing South Korea under their dominance.



10:32-10:58a ET - Joel Rosenberg - New York Times Best-selling Author Set To Release a New Political Thriller, The Persian Gamble which Closely Mirrors Current Events In The Middle East



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - Author of The Boy Crisis, Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It is back to share more.



11:32-11:58a ET - Mark Biltz - Author, and Founder of El Shaddai Ministries, discusses his latest book, “Decoding the Antichrist and the End Times, What the Bible says and What the Future Holds.”







