3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - Co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reviews highlights from the Sunday TV News Show



9:32-9:58a ET - Ed Conard - The bestselling author of The Upside of Inequality, an AEI visiting scholar, and a former managing director at Bain Capital says in plane math, "A 70% Tax Rate Would Devastate the Economy"



10:06-10:29a ET - William Ogborn - Fmr US Foreign Diplomat discusses the chaos in Venezuela, N Korean Summit 2, and India Pakistan



10:32-10:58a ET - Jim Gibson - When the former Trump executive, heard Maher’s remarks, he was instantly reminded of a long ago meeting at CBS. 20 years later, nothing has changed. The Hollywood elites looked down their noses then and continue to do so today. You’ll want to hear this story.



11:06-11:29a ET - Tom Basile - The author and commentator says AOC comes with a double edge sword of opportunity and trap for GOP.



11:32-11:58a ET - Michael Pakaluk - Duke University's student government and Catholic Center withdrew funding for a lecture by Dr Pakaluk arguing that the lecture's title "could be triggering for LGBTQ+ students"