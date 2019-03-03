Gene and Randall present folklorist Kevin Ian Beegle, who takes us on a fascinating journey covering amazing experiences through the ages involving strange beings, strange flying ships and more. You’ll also hear about Kevin’s lifetime of personal encounters. Kevin Ian Beegle is an Irish-American folklorist who lectures on paranormal experiences and the correlation to ancient stories and legends. Holding a Master’s Degree in Education, Kevin’s thesis was focused on Native American Educational Outcomes and using Folklore and legends to show common human experiences. A contributor to several books on history and Bigfoot. He weaves together personal experience, ancient culture and current paranormal research into a presentation that takes both quantum physics and shamanistic explanations to allow the participate to come to their own conclusion or give additional areas to personally research.