3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sally Pipes - President & CEO of the Pacific Research Institute for Democratic Hopefuls, All Roads lead to Single-Payer.



9:32-9:42a ET - Mark Meckler - The president of the nonprofit group Convention of States Action and a co-founder of the tea party movement, discusses the profligate spending by both parties of our government.



9:46-9:58a ET - Abby Johnson - The MPAA has officially given the upcoming film UNPLANNED an R rating for some “some disturbing/bloody images. It releases this month and tells her story, from a Planned Parenthood clinic director to Founder of, And Then There Were None.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jack Owens - Retired FBI agent says, "I am not a fan of McCabe, and there were no tears shed at his dismissal for, in essence, misleading, even lying to the Inspector General’s office and his fellow agents regarding leaking information.”



10:32-10:42a ET - Kal Vepuri - Creator of Hero will Share His Personal Story of Becoming an Unexpected Caregiver and Provide Solutions to Help Family Members Caring for Relatives. He offers 3 Tips to prevent Caregiver Burnout.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jeff Johnston - A Colorado Springs wrestler made history when he knocked himself out of the state tournament rather than wrestle a girl. The Issues Analyst at Focus on the Family talks about the impact it had on his son and the community.



11:06-11:29a ET - Christine Douglas-Williams - The Challenge of Modernizing Islam. Reformers Speak Out and the Obstacles They Face. The author, nine-time international award-winning journalist and television producer shares



11:32-11:58a ET - Daniel Greenfield - A Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center talks Omar's Anti-Semitism, Sarsour, & The Smollett Hoax





