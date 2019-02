3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst talks CPAC, Cohen Testimony, & Trump Kim Summit 2.



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The former Hollywood actress and Counter Culture Mom reports on the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - Author of The Boy Crisis, Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It is back to share more.



10:32-10:42a ET - Kelli Poremba - Are You Walking A Financial Tightrope Without A Safety Net? Edward Jones Financial Advisor addresses this and America Saves Week.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - David Rubin - Islamic Jihad with Iran’s Help have Longer Range Missile Aimed at Israel. Former Mayor of Shilo Israel and bestselling author has details



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War, as researched and written about by the political science professor at Kentucky State University