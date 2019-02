3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Dem Presidential candidates pushing reparations, Covington libel case and what was Spike Lee trying to say at the Oscars? The Co-chair and legal professor/analyst discusses



9:32-9:58a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Celebrates 10 Years of Fighting for Conservative Issues. President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots remembers.



9:32-9:58a ET - Adam Brandon - Now that the administration has temporarily averted another government shutdown, attention quickly shifts to the budget and the impending battle over the debt ceiling. The FreedomWorks President discusses



10:06-10:29a ET - Robert Spencer - The author of the new bestseller “The History of Jihad” talks Rep Omar’s non-apology, who she really represents and the growing influence of Islam in American culture and politics



10:32-10:42a ET - Gene Goldman - The Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research, Cetera® Investment Management says Investors Becoming More Optimistic in 2019 with Trade War Ending and Fed Policy Changes Helping Economic Growth



10:46-10:58a ET - Blake Harris - He’s talking, The History of the Future. The dramatic, larger-than-life true story behind the founding of Oculus and its quest for virtual reality, by the bestselling author of Console Wars.



11:06-11:29a ET-Jerome Corsi-The author discusses his new e-book, of Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt,” and the Stone indictment



11:32-11:58a ET- Shanna Hogan-Journalist and true crime author talks about her latest book, Secrets of a Marine’s Wife, A True Story of Marriage, Obsession and Murder.